Cranberry Township will host a car cruise and free bluegrass concert Saturday, Aug. 21, in Morrison Park.

The car, jeep and motorcycle cruise-in will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., with the concert following from 6 to 8 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Barrow card party - Bridge winners Wednesday at the Barrow card party luncheon were Mary Emanuele, first; Nancy Whaley, second; and Soni Houser, third.

Many city leaders planned centennial
Community News

Many city leaders planned centennial

  • From staff reports

In addition to Harold Albright and Layton Matchulet, who served as general chairmen of the Oil City centennial committee, many others whose names were familiar around town had leadership roles in planning the celebration.

Forest campground to be decommissioned
Community News

Forest campground to be decommissioned

  • From staff reports

MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon signed the decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project.

+2
Knapper at work
Community News

Knapper at work

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Flint knapping is a primitive craft that's growing in popularity, and Joe Graham, of Hilliards, was on hand to demonstrate it Wednesday at the Venango County Fair.

+2
Franklin honors Beith
Community News

Franklin honors Beith

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Ronnie Beith, the beloved Franklin events and marketing coordinator, was honored for her tireless work for the city on Sunday.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

For more information

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

Alan McGill, a senior supervisory special agent with the state Attorney Generals' Office, is available to speak at schools, churches and community organizations in regard to how to recognize scams. He can be contacted at amcgill@attorneygeneral.gov.

Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival draws nice crowd
Community News

Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival draws nice crowd

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Melissa Fulton, executive director of the United Way of Clarion, was watching the weather radar very closely Saturday afternoon. Fulton, the organizer of the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival still had an evening of entertainment on tap and rain would not help.