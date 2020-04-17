Oakland Township supervisors have changed the due dates for 2020 real estate taxes for township residents.
Discount payments will be accepted through June 30.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow likely. High 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 5:45 am
Oakland Township supervisors have changed the due dates for 2020 real estate taxes for township residents.
Discount payments will be accepted through June 30.