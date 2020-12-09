Toy drive items collected

- From staff reports
The newspaper will publish information on Christmas Eve services being planned at area churches.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday awarded liquid fuels aid for 2021 projects in the county.
- From staff reports
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo announced Tuesday it will receive aid from the Pennsylvania National Guard to help deal with its spike COVID-19 cases.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Tuesday that 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.
- From staff reports
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub has moved from guarded to elevated risk posture, which imposes some additional restrictions on campus to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Barbara McCormick of Cooperstown. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
Clarion University Venango Alumni Chapter - Members of the Venango Alumni Chapter for Clarion University participated in the Adopt-a-Family program offered by Community Services of Venango County.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - The sounds of the Salvation Army bells in Clarion may not be heard as much this Christmas season.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Three new recreation opportunities in the region are a little richer thanks to the Get on the Trail business plan contest.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday notified health care providers that, effective immediately, it has aligned its quarantine guidance for people exposed to COVID-19 with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was announced earlier …
- From staff reports
An additional $1,890 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $48,886.35.
- From staff reports
Virtual caroling
- From staff reports
Franklin
VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis, joined by the church's newest cardinals in Mass last Sunday, warned against mediocrity as well as seeking out "godfathers" to promote one's own career.
- From staff reports
CLARION - The Clarion Free Library will return to curbside pickup service Dec. 21 through Jan. 10.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Friday the department has canceled all in-person events and programs organized by its staff and volunteers in all state parks and forests, beginning Sunday.
- From staff reports
The Forest County Courthouse will be closed to the public through the end of the year, county commissioners announced Friday.
By JOHN FRIEDLUND
Embracing hope. This is what Advent teaches us that Christmas is all about.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Venango and Clarion counties and two new deaths in Venango County.
- From staff reorts
HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Main Street Program's annual Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk set for Saturday as part of the city's annual Christmas Past celebration has been modified from its traditional in-person format to a virtual event.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Seven facilities in Venango County have received an allotment of COVID-19 antigen tests.
- From staff reports
TIONESTA - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a snowperson contest beginning today and running through Jan. 22 at Tionesta Lake.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Human Services announced it is altering payment schedules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for December to allow benefits to be issued without delay in case of a federal government shutdown.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).
- From staff reports
The following students in the Valley Grove School District were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
EARNS DEGREE - Stephanie Fiely, assistant executive director of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub, defended her dissertation and earned a doctor of education degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Fiely's research focused on understanding the region's…
- From staff reports
Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
The Oil Valley Film Festival is taking place digitally this year, and 27 films will be shown beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday.
- From staff reports
Tom Neely, a longtime member of the Cranberry School Board, was unanimously re-elected to a one-year term as board president at a reorganization meeting held Tuesday.
- From staff reports
The Victorian Christmas bazaar held for 16 years at the Oil City Knights of Columbus as part of the annual Christmas Past celebration will not be held this year due to pandemic-related health directives that include capacity limitations.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Fire Department will collect toys and donations for its Toys for Tots program on Friday.
