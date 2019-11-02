Walk-in registration for the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign will be held from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Oil City VFW at 2 Relief St.
Additional walk-in registrations will be held Nov. 9, 16 and 23 at the same time and place.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Walk-in registration for the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign will be held from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Oil City VFW at 2 Relief St.
Additional walk-in registrations will be held Nov. 9, 16 and 23 at the same time and place.