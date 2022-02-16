Traffic deaths up across U.S., state

HARRISBURG — According to early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, national traffic fatalities in the first nine months of 2021 rose approximately 12% over 2020.
In Pennsylvania, 2021 preliminary data show deaths on roadways increased by as much as 10%, including increases in fatalities in speeding crashes, distracted driving crashes, crashes involving a 16- or 17-year-old driver, as well as unrestrained fatalities, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
WARREN — Due to the weather forecast of warm temperatures and significant rainfall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Allegheny National Forest will close all currently open all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trails at 8 a.m. today.
Celebrating their first birthdays today are Forrest Taylor Williams, son of Mason Williams and Kyla Parkinson of Oil City; Felix Irias-Boone, son of Brittany Boone and Erick Irias of Oil City and grandson of Eric and Sanya Boone of Oil City; and Lewis Ryan Bell, son of Ryan and Laura Bell of…
WARREN — State Rep. Kathy Rapp, whose 65th district includes Forest and Crawford counties, announced fire departments in those counties have been awarded money from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
Cranberry Area High School’s World Language Club wants to help animals on Monday, Valentine’s Day, and on Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20, by asking the community and student body to donate to the Venango County Humane Society in Seneca and Precious Paws in Franklin via the club.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Pennsylvania will receive $25 million to expand access to electric vehicle charging as part of the national electric vehicle charging network.
Saturday is PA 211 Day in Pennsylvania, and the United Way of Venango County will help observe how PA 211 continues to support the community by helping anyone who is trying to find health or human services for themselves, a friend or a loved one.
HARRISBURG — Various fire and ambulance companies within the 63rd District will share nearly $350,000 in grant funding through the state’s annual Fire and Company/Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, state Rep. Donna Oberlander announced.
Central Elementary School students in Franklin School District gathered in the school gym Thursday afternoon as they enthusiastically waited to hear the results of a pop tabs competition for sixth grader Emily Bookwalter.