HARRISBURG — According to early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, national traffic fatalities in the first nine months of 2021 rose approximately 12% over 2020.

In Pennsylvania, 2021 preliminary data show deaths on roadways increased by as much as 10%, including increases in fatalities in speeding crashes, distracted driving crashes, crashes involving a 16- or 17-year-old driver, as well as unrestrained fatalities, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Community News

Traffic deaths up across U.S., state

  • From staff reports

Community News

ATV/OHM trails will be closed

  • From staff reports

WARREN — Due to the weather forecast of warm temperatures and significant rainfall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Allegheny National Forest will close all currently open all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trails at 8 a.m. today.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

Thompson to host town hall

  • From staff reports

BELLEFONTE — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. today to answer questions from constituents and provide an update on work being done in Congress.

Community News

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Feb. 7 with eight members weighing in.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Bodhi Bhagwat
Community News

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Bodhi Bhagwat

Bodhi Bhagwat, son of Marie and Amit Bhagwat, grandson of Frank and Nancy Gill of Oil City, and great-grandson of Charolette Jones McCullough of Seneca, will celebrate his first birthday today.

Community News

Cranberry students seek donations for animals

Cranberry Area High School’s World Language Club wants to help animals on Monday, Valentine’s Day, and on Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20, by asking the community and student body to donate to the Venango County Humane Society in Seneca and Precious Paws in Franklin via the club.

Community News

63rd District first responders to receive grants

HARRISBURG — Various fire and ambulance companies within the 63rd District will share nearly $350,000 in grant funding through the state’s annual Fire and Company/Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, state Rep. Donna Oberlander announced.