The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents with older cellphones to prepare for the phase out of 3G cellular networks and service in 2022.

“The best plan of action is to contact your service provider to determine if your devices are compliant,” said Jeff Boyle, the PEMA deputy for 911. “It’s important to plan now so you don’t lose connectivity.”

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Getting it right

A story in Wednesday’s newspaper listed incorrect information about the name of the Sugarcreek Borough apartment complex where a woman was arrested on forgery and other charges.

Community News

Getting it right

A story in Wednesday’s newspaper listed misleading information about the amount of money that was stolen from a woman.

Community News

Club Notes

Barrow card party — Nancy Whaley, Kaycee Reib and Patti Fryman were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.

Community News

Free movie at the Barrow

  • From staff reports

The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Barrow-Civic Theatre is hosting a free movie showing of “The Lion King” (the new version) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.

Community News

Entry deadline extended for Nature Art Showcase

The deadline for entries of original 2-D or 3-D original artwork for the sixth annual Nature Art Showcase has been extended to Sunday. The event is a free public art exhibition to be held Feb. 4 and 5 inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre during Franklin On Ice.

About People
Community News

About People

APPOINTED — Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate and a professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, has been appointed to lead a committee of experts who review and approve all proposed research projects involving human participants for the Maryl…

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Haddie Rose Rivas
Community News

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Haddie Rose Rivas

  • From staff reports

Haddie Rose Rivas, daughter of Julian and Tenille Rivas of Seneca, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submi…

Community News

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Monday with 10 members weighing in.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barry Cressman and Karen Steele, third.