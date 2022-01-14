The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents with older cellphones to prepare for the phase out of 3G cellular networks and service in 2022.
“The best plan of action is to contact your service provider to determine if your devices are compliant,” said Jeff Boyle, the PEMA deputy for 911. “It’s important to plan now so you don’t lose connectivity.”
The deadline for entries of original 2-D or 3-D original artwork for the sixth annual Nature Art Showcase has been extended to Sunday. The event is a free public art exhibition to be held Feb. 4 and 5 inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre during Franklin On Ice.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barry Cressman and Karen Steele, third.