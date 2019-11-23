Trees for Oil City playground

The Oil City Shade Tree Commission purchased two autumn blaze maple trees and one sugar maple tree to plant in the renovated Harriott Avenue Playground. A crew from Oil City Public Works handled the planting with the aim of creating a more aesthetically pleasing environment for children. In the foreground, from left, are Jerry Wolbert and John Allen, of C&A Trees in Clarion, and Bobby Evans, chairman of the commission. In the background, from left, are city workers Doug Ekstrom, Matt Aites and Greg Herman. Operating the backhoe is city worker Joe Adams. (Contributed photo)
