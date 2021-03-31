Tri-county area reports 11 cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Venango County, the state said, reported seven new cases (five confirmed and two probable), Clarion County reported three new confirmed cases, and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.

  • From staff reports

ATV Club - The Forest County ATV Club is hosting an ATV safety course from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Marienville Area Civic Association Building, 149 MACA Drive, Marienville.

  • From staff reports

HONORED - Eric Spielman, son of Steve and Linda Spielman of Oil City, will be honored at the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener on Monday, April 9. The Pirates and other groups will recognize outstanding teachers in the region for their exceptional classroom efforts that positively impact studen…

WEDDING: Hartle-Severa
WEDDING: Hartle-Severa

  • From staff reports

Caroline Elizabeth Severa and Erik Thomas Hartle exchanged wedding vows at 3:30 p.m. July 11 at Shady Elms Farm in Hickory. A reception followed.

COLUMN: If not for Holy Week, there'd be no Christianity
COLUMN: If not for Holy Week, there'd be no Christianity

  • By STEVE HENRY

It was during the Easter season one year ago when life got flipped on its head due to COVID-19. I remember preaching on Easter morning last year to an empty church with dozens of households joining via a live broadcast online. It just didn't feel right but practically all the churches across…

Band member heads to PMEA
Band member heads to PMEA

  • From staff reports

Cranberry Area High School junior Lauren McTiernan has made it to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association State Wind Ensemble after auditioning at Region Band. The PMEA event will be held virtually April 12 through 17.

  • From staff reports

Master Gardeners - The Venango County chapter of the Penn State Master Gardeners is observing National Poison Prevention Week this week.

+2
Clarion, Forest report more cases
Clarion, Forest report more cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.

Free tax preparation services available

  • From staff reports

Since the federal tax season has been extended, the Senior Volunteer Program of Venango County, in conjunction with the AARP Tax-Aide Program, will take appointments again for free tax preparation services.