WINS AWARD — Robert Vrboncic of Marienville won the Award of Excellence at the Arts in the Wilds festival in Kane. Vrboncic makes custom wooden art pieces such as cutting boards, jewelry boxes and sculptures. He handcrafts each piece “the old-fashioned way,” he said — something he learned du…
Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 round of the Northwest Commission’s Greenways Block Grant Program for eligible projects within the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Region of Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is, for the most part, above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.98, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but down overall from the previous week.
An Oil City business, which for nearly two decades has been a staple for people who enjoy that cup of coffee or tea while congregating at the popular spot, will for the third time see a departure in ownership.
Venango County, in partnership with the cities of Franklin and Oil City, is preparing an application for a federally funded HOME grant for housing rehabilitation projects within those two municipalities.
INAUGURATED — Jeanne Slattery, professor of psychology at Clarion University, was inaugurated as president of the Pennsylvania Psychological Association, which serves about 3,400 psychologists in Pennsylvania. Slattery also serves on the board for the Pennsylvania Psychological Foundation an…