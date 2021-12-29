Jobless

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s November seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Venango County’s rate of 5.1% is seven-tenths of a percentage point below October and 1.1% below September. In November of last year, the rate was 7.3%.

Hospitals to get help to relieve capacity strain

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter on Tuesday confirmed after Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania hospitals will receive strike teams to relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hit hardest by the latest COVID-…

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS — Nine TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Tygert
ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Tygert

  • From staff reports

Greg and Teresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jessica Wilson, of Oil City, to Joshua Tygert, of Seneca.

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Dec. 20 with 10 members weighing in.

About People

  • From staff reports

WINNERS — Bridget Wood of Franklin won the first place prize of $400 in the Franklin Christmas Cash promotion. Shoppers who spent $15 or more at participating businesses were eligible to enter the drawing, and the winners received Franklin Retail Association gift certificates. Sarah Morrison…

Clarion Food Pantry always ready to serve

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The hallways at the Clarion County Community Action building in Clarion are lined with donated food items because the small office building also serves as the Clarion Food Pantry.

Club Notes

Schubert Musical Club — The Schubert Musical Club presented its annual Christmas concert, “Sounds of the Season,” on Dec. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church.

Education

GraduatesAimee Haslet, a 2018 graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta, graduated summa cum laude this month from Clarion University.

About People

BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during January: Gladys Coxson, Jan. 5; Margaret Himes, Jan. 14; Betty Aoun, Jan. 19; Pauline Paden, Jan. 26; and Louis Schaeffer, Jan. 29.

Knox resident recognized at conference

GROVE CITY — Knox resident and Grove City College student Dalton Jones took fourth place for his presentation at the American College of Sports Medicine Mid Atlantic Regional Conference in Harrisburg.

Correction: Dec. 22

  • Luka Krneta

A story based on an interview with U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson contained incorrect information on the year that the past election took place. The correct information should have read as follows:

Club Notes

Christian Singles — The Christian Singles group of Oil City’s Second Presbyterian Church has planned several winter activities.

About People

  • From staff reports

ACHIEVEMENT — Jenny Siembida Beretsky, a 2003 Oil City High School graduate, completed her first Ironman race in Panama City, Florida, in November. She finished with a time of 12:52:03. Her overall place was 595th out of 1701 and 118th out of 428 women. The Ironman race consists of a 2.4-mil…