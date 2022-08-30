Tri-county gas prices continue to drop

The tri-county area’s gas prices continue to drop, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

PITTSBURGH — The tri-county area’s gas prices are again above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.19, but all three counties continue to follow suit with the nation’s weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The tri-county’s price decline from the previous week ranges between 3 and 10 cents per gallon. Last week, it was between 2 and 7 cents.

  • From staff reports

