Tri-county reports 134 cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

Among the 16,906 new statewide cases reported from Monday through Sunday were 72 cases from Venango County (43 confirmed and 29 probable), 51 cases from Clarion County (42 confirmed and nine probable) and 11 cases from Forest County (six confirmed and five probable).

Tags

Democrats on Mastriano

In a news release, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party said state Sen. Doug Mastriano has been a "leader in promoting information and falsehoods in the 2020 election, even using his campaign funds to take Trump supporters to Washington. D.C. on January 6, 2021."

State utilizes new vaccine map

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced it has transitioned to vaccines.gov as the mapping source to help people find a location where they can get vaccinated.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,242 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,207 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed…

Food aid continues for those in need

HARRISBURG - The state departments of Education, Agriculture and Human Services have announced thousands of students and families in need will continue to receive nutritious meals during the pandemic.

Club Notes

Gardeners Association - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in South Park near the bandstand in downtown Franklin.

ENGAGEMENT: Griffin-Warner
ENGAGEMENT: Griffin-Warner

Rod and Melissa Griffin of Franklin have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Carly Brooke Griffin, to Thomas David Warner, both of Franklin.

Club Notes

Schubert Club - The Schubert Musical and Literary Club of Oil City concluded its 2020-2021 season Monday with a dinner program celebrating National Music Week as well as the club's 125th anniversary.

Central students bike to school
Central students bike to school

Students and staff members at Central Elementary School in Franklin observed National Bike to School Day despite some cloudy skies and the threat of raindrops Wednesday morning.