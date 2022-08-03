Turnpike Commission approves 5% toll hike

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a 5% toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8.
According to the commission, the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate customers.
JOINS TEAM — Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Charley Gates MD, will join the team at Titusville Area Hospital. Dr. Gates received his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Gates worked in New York before returning to his home st…
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a 5% toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8.
National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, was observed at various locations locally in Franklin, Clarion and Oil City on Tuesday evening.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 78, Brookville, to Exit 70, Strattanville, because of road work starting Monday.
The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments are eligible to households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season.
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced one member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF 1) Urban Search & Rescue has deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after flooding that devastated parts of that state, with more rain on the way.
HAWTHORN — Charlie Simpson, of Heathville in Jefferson County, brought a pair of John Deere tractors to the antique tractor show at the Clarion County Fair on Friday. The tractors were as different as night and day.
A tour of the new Education and Training Hub at the renovated Broadhurst Science Center and Manufacturing Assistance Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville will be held Thursday, Aug. 11.
UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.