HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a 5% toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8.

According to the commission, the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate customers.

0
0
0
0
0

About People
Community News

About People

JOINS TEAM — Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Charley Gates MD, will join the team at Titusville Area Hospital. Dr. Gates received his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Gates worked in New York before returning to his home st…

Community News

Turnpike Commission approves 5% toll hike

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a 5% toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8.

National Night Out observed
Community News

National Night Out observed

National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, was observed at various locations locally in Franklin, Clarion and Oil City on Tuesday evening.

Casey's statement
Community News

Casey's statement

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., released the following statement after al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike.

PennDOT: Part of I-80 will have lane closures
Community News

PennDOT: Part of I-80 will have lane closures

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 78, Brookville, to Exit 70, Strattanville, because of road work starting Monday.

National Fuel increases gas prices
Community News

National Fuel increases gas prices

  • From staff reports

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its annual adjustment to gas supply charges, which became effective Monday.

Help available for fuel, utility bills
Community News

Help available for fuel, utility bills

  • From staff reports

The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments are eligible to households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season.

Community News

State sends search, rescue team to Kentucky

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced one member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF 1) Urban Search & Rescue has deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after flooding that devastated parts of that state, with more rain on the way.

Community News

Getting It right

  • Helen Fielding

An article in Thursday’s newspaper about the GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims of a fallen tree in Idlewood trailer park misidentified Shane Biles.

About People
Community News

About People

UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.