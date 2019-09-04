Sixth Avenue and Main Street in Clarion, to the alley between Main Street and Wood Street, will be closed Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A free concert featuring Trixx, food vendors and sidewalk sales will take place during that time.
