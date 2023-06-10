PennDOT has announced two detours in Clarion County due to projects.
One detour is currently in place for the Tylersburg Bridge 2 on Route 4004 (Sunny Road) in Farmington Township.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
Keystone Class of 1961
Bridge Buddies
Oil City crews will sweep streets next week in Rayland Park and Oliver Manor.
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Franklin will hold a Eucharistic procession through downtown Franklin on Sunday.
June 11, 2001
The former Honeywell building at 1345 15th St. in Franklin has been under new ownership for a couple of months, according to information from the Venango County website.
Pennsylvania American Water has signed an agreement with Farmington Township in Clarion County to purchase the township’s water and wastewater systems for $5.545 million.
Blood drive
The Wolf’s Corners Youth & Ag group will be at the Tionesta Market Village from 10 a.m. to noon or later on Saturday, June 24.
Many graduating Oil City High School seniors received awards and scholarships.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the release of silver flies, a new biological control on the Allegheny National Forest, to help combat the non-native, invasive hemlock woolly adelgid.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks and the Department of Transportation propose to mitigate small transportation project impacts to state park land by creating a land mitigation bank, as follows, according to a news release received…
Seniors For Safe Driving has scheduled driver improvement courses at the following locations:
HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced a statewide audit of the May 16 Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court found no discrepancies between the original and audited unofficial results.
Dale and Debby Deeter of Carlton are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
WASHINGTON — Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced bipartisan legislation that is designed to strengthen U.S. trade remedy laws to combat unfair trade practices and protect American workers, according to a news release from Fetterman’s office.
HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration announced it has completely eliminated a backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, according to a Department of Human Service news release.
Dean’s list
Cranberry Class of 1956
Franklin City Council discussed several infrastructure items at its meeting this week.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s summer outdoor concert series Music on the Square will return for 2023 with Jimmy Buffett tribute band Key West Express performing at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Venango County Regional Planning Commission unanimously gave conditional approval during a special meeting Wednesday to Pathways Adolescent Center for the construction of a new building on the Pathways property in Oil City.
The Venango Conservation District announces a new grant funding opportunity is available for farmers.
Construction is expected to begin soon on a $2.6 million upgrade to the Cranberry Township water filtration treatment plant near the Cranberry Mall.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members heard from Sugarcreek Village residents Shirley Renninger and Martha Riddle during the panel’s meeting Wednesday, and the women discussed the residents’ desire to have a fire siren in the village.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) is sponsoring two Saturday workshops designed to expand knowledge, skill and interest in the universe.
June 9, 2001
Rebecca Stanish is the valedictorian and Brea Fennick is the salutatorian of the Oil City High School Class of 2023.
A flag retirement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park to commemorate Flag Day.
Franklin School Board members held a special meeting Monday, and the panel retroactively approved the teacher for the high school summer school drivers education position.
This Saturday, Franklin will hold its first-ever Sip & Shop, allowing visitors to carry adult beverages with them while shopping in parts of downtown.
Forest County commissioners approved a joint resolution Wednesday with the Forest-Warren Court of Common Pleas to rename the Forest County Justice Building the Steven P. Barnett Criminal Justice Building.
Jack Cline, a local attorney and Grove City Area Historical Society volunteer, will present a program Tuesday in the second of the Historical Society’s summer speaker series.
Baylee Marie Cutchall is the valedictorian and Brianna Barnett is the salutatorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2023.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Krepp