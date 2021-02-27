U.S. Attorney Brady announces resignation

PITTSBURGH - Scott W. Brady, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, on Friday announced he has submitted his resignation, effective Sunday.
Brady, who was sworn in on Dec. 14, 2017, also served on the Attorney General's Advisory Committee, a body of federal prosecutors advising the attorney general on policy and operational issues, from September 2019 to December 2020.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health today announced it has aligned its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for fully vaccinated individuals with that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A section of Route 322 between Bredinsburg and Deep Hollow roads in Cranberry Township was closed for several hours early Friday morning after rocks and other debris fell from the hillside and blocked both lanes of traffic.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday it has donated $20 million to help a program aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines to poor countries around the world.
4-H PARTICIPANT - Cailyn Shaffer of Emlenton, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and a member of the Cranberry Clovers 4-H Club, is one of nine Pennsylvania 4-H members and educators who have been selected to attend the national 4-H conference. Youth and educators with 4-H from…
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
The following seniors at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the high honor roll for the second quarter grading period. Their names were omitted from a previous listing that was published in the newspaper.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced virtual viewing of the plans for the Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Brookville and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, will be available from March 1 through 22.
Business owners who want to submit an application for a forgivable loan to the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, make a donation or learn more about the nonprofit and its mission can visit the fund's website at pa30dayfund.com or go to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @PA30DayFund.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo and Burdell and Norm Sherman, tied for third.
The United Way of Venango County will provide 1,400 households in the county with items to prepare an Easter dinner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Rocky Grove fire hall at 29 Shuffstall St.
PITTSBURGH - For the third year in a row, the Ethisphere Institute, an organization focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has named UPMC one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
CLARION - The impact of Pennsylvania's voting reform act is still being felt in Clarion County, and county elections director Cindy Callihan said Tuesday "normal activities in the election office don't exist anymore."