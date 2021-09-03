U.S. files suit against UPMC, physician group, doctor

PITTSBURGH — The United States has filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, University of Pittsburgh Physicians, and James Luketich, M.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. The United States’ complaint — based on a two-year investigation into allegations originally brought by a former UPMC physician under the False Claims Act’s whistleblower provisions — alleges the defendants knowingly submitted hundreds of materially false claims for payment to Medicare, Medicaid and other government health benefit programs over the past six years. More specifically, the complaint alleges Luketich — longtime chair of UPMC’s Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery — regularly performs as many as three complex surgical procedures at the same time, fails to participate in all of the “key and critical” portions of his surgeries, and forces his patients to endure hours of medically unnecessary anesthesia time, as he moves between operating rooms and attends to other patients or matters. According to the United States’ complaint, these practices violate the statutes and regulations governing the defendants, including those that prohibit “teaching physicians” (like Dr. Luketich) from performing and billing the United States for “concurrent surgeries.” The United States’ complaint alleges Luketich’s practices violate the standard of care and the patients’ trust, and heighten the risk of serious complications. “The laws prohibiting ‘concurrent surgeries’ are in place for a reason: to protect patients and ensure they receive appropriate and focused medical care,” Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said. “Our office will take decisive action against any medical providers who violate those laws, and risk harm to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.” According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the matter was investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in conjunction with the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Internal Revenue Service — Criminal Investigation, Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, and Pennsylvania’s Office of the Attorney General.
