Union Class of 1974 holds reunion

Members of the Union High School Class of 1974 gathered Aug. 24 for a 45-year class reunion. The event was held at the Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club. Three favorite teachers of the class - Don Stemmerich, John Harris and Anthony Stagno - were there to help the class mark the occasion. Class members in attendance include, from left: Row 1 - Nancy Keister Blystone, Cindy Anthony Campbell, Debbie Zanot Peters, Elaine Cicciarelli, Connie Curry Cooper, Shelle Lewis Campbell, Starr Summerville Birocco, Susan Gathers Risher, Bobbie Craig Lorenz, Tom Anthony; Row 2 - Marsha Giles Winters, Judy Morris Summerville, Patty Miller Burris, Ellen Hawk Rettinger, Cathy Switzer McKinney, Audrey Merryman Myers; and Row 3 - Terry Hook, Greg Stemmerich, Greg Seybert, Tom Heeter, Richard Traister, Ray Clark, Todd Buzard, Dan Young, Dan Buzard, Murray Henry, Denny Meals, Gary Henry and Randy Murray. (Contributed photo)