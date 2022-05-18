Union High School will hold its graduation ceremony for seniors at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the school gymnasium.
The guest speaker during the ceremony will be Kelly J. Schmader, a 1979 graduate of UHS.
The Cranberry Economic Development Committee heard from three representatives of Child Development Centers at the committee’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
The nationwide baby formula shortage that has had parents desperately scrambling to locate the needed nutrition for their children is also being felt in the local area, as the Life Center in Franklin has especially been affected.
Franklin Preservation will hold a program titled “A Tour of Franklin Ballrooms” at noon Saturday. Those who plan to attend should meet at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce and be prepared to climb steps and walk at least a mile.
Titusville Summer Theatre is bringing its program back after a two-year hiatus and is offering auditions for its production of “Big Fish.”
The Marienville Volunteer Fire Co. will hold its semi-annual Tour de Forest ATV/UTV/OHM ride on Allegheny National Forest roads Saturday and Sunday.
Clarion Area High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2022.
Clarion-Limestone juniors Jocalyn Henry and Ava Boyer had a real life civic lesson, as they worked at the polls at the Clarion Township building during the primary election.
Doug Mastriano, who captured the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor in Tuesday’s primary election, was also the clear favorite in the race among GOP voters in Venango and Clarion counties.
May 18, 2000
Awarded
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags Thursday, starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until supplies are gone.
Cranberry Class of 1960
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Bruce Rodgers, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Barbara Baker, June 8; Donna Shultz, June 9; Phyllis Osgood, June 16; James Anderson, June 27; and My…
OC Garden Club
Shearer-Shick Post 454 of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1732 will host commemorative Memorial Day services in Rimersburg on Sunday, May 29, and Monday, May 30.
May 17, 2000
People “give back” in a variety of ways. For Limestone Township’s Linda Schirmer, a breast cancer survivor, it’s using her crafting background to make wall hangings from recycled jewelry as a way of raising funds for The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.
BROOKVILLE — “Santa” came to town on Monday with a whole lot of his friends, as trucker David “Santa” Riddell and the People’s Convoy stopped in Brookville on Monday on their way to Washington, D.C.
Franklin School Board members on Monday named a new acting superintendent.
Members of the Venango County Economic Development Authority were updated on 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in Oil City and the eAcademy during the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.
Here’s a rundown of all the names on Pennsylvania ballots today in the races for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
In the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision on Roe v. Wade, about 60 abortion-rights supporters, at top, and about 30 anti-abortion supporters, at bottom, rallied in Clarion on Saturday. The abortion-rights rally, which was held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse, was …
Boyd and Ann Enos of Pleasantville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
May 16, 2000
Venango County election officials held a public testing of voting machines on Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday’s primary election.
The state Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism was selected as a 2022 Brownfields recipient for a $500,000 assessment grant.
After 18 years and more than 700 graduates, the Small Business Jump Start program held a graduation ceremony May 5 for several local people who completed the program.
Achievements
Keystone Class of 1961
May 15, 2000
In Mercer County near Lake Wilhelm a little farmhouse stood, surrounded by fields and flowers.
Rockland
Scholarship
Franklin High School art teacher Rachelle Surrena’s eighth-period class took a field trip Wednesday afternoon to Sandycreek Elementary School to help Kelley Bilotto’s young art students sign their names on the mural that is going up at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Clarion Garden Club
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents an evening of theater organ favorites and silent movie, “The Freshman,” with organist Clark Wilson at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
May 13, 2000
