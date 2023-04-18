The following students at Union High School have been named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
April 18, 2001
Monroe
Oil City TOPS
Cranberry Class of 1956
- From staff reports
-
Members of the Junior Schubert Club met Friday in the Belles Lettres clubhouse in Oil City for the club’s final musical program of the year.
Honors
The following students at Union High School have been named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The Shepherd’s Green community food pantry in Franklin will distribute food from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Bret Wingard of Shippenville has accepted a fully-qualified appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.
- From staff reports
-
State Rep. Donna Oberlander will host her annual anniversary tea to honor local couples who have been married for 50 years or longer.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Preservation will hold a workshop Saturday, May 20, that will allow attendees to research the history of their homes and the families who lived there.
- From staff reports
-
The Marienville Variety Show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the East Forest school in Marienville.
- From staff reports
-
The Forest County ATV Club will sponsor an all-terrain vehicle/utility task vehicle safety course at the MACA Building at 149 MACA Drive in Marienville from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging advisory council meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Main Street Center, 516 Main St. in Clarion.
- By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer
-
Looking to help local manufacturers recruit from within, Keystone Community Education Council (KCEC) has created a new building maintenance repairer apprenticeship program for people working full time in the manufacturing field.
- From staff reports
-
The Starlite Xpress baton group will hold open registration and its first practice for the 2023 marching season Thursday at the Polk fire hall.
Clarion Chamber to hold spring legislative breakfast
April 17, 2001
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
While many people could be found enjoying a sunny Saturday trout fishing or hiking and biking the trails, volunteers gathered to help with spring cleaning at Oil Creek State Park.
- From staff reports
-
Penn Highlands recently announced leadership and management changes at WRC Senior Services facilities.
- From staff reports
-
Several West Forest High School students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program won awards in the STAR Event competition at the Pennsylvania FCCLA State Leadership Conference.
Venango GOP to hold Lincoln dinner ThursdayThe Venango County Republican Committee will hold its annual “In the Spirit of Lincoln” dinner Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
Keyboardist Denny Geib will perform from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
The early bird discounts for the Oil Creek 5 & 13 stacked trail races that will be held in Titusville in May will continue until April 23.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Franklin water department and fire department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day next week.
April 16, 2001
Electralloy
HONOR ROLL — Lily Homan, a junior at North Clarion High School, was named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period at North Clarion. Her name was omitted from the list that was submitted to the newspaper and published Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Nineteen students were recently inducted into the Clarion County Career Center National Technical Honor Society during a ceremony at the Keystone High School auditorium.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County will hold a recycling day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.
Street sweeping schedules next week in Oil City and Franklin have been announced.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Thursday was a day of celebration and commemoration at the new Clarion County 911 Center.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Oil City Class of 1963
Venango, Clarion Democrats to hold joint spring mixer
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
PBS Schedule
-
Cranberry man killed in Sandycreek Township crash
-
Russian opposition activist given 25-year prison sentence
-
Clarion feeling loss in wake of blaze at iconic structure
-
22 inducted into Franklin National Honor Society
-
He kicked alcohol, became addicted to wellness drink that works like opioid, lawsuit says
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 15
-
Suspect in custody in homicide of Oil City woman
-
Latest police and fire news
-
Venango County Court Reporter