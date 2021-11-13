The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Oil City
- From staff reports
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Nov. 8, with 11 members weighing in.
PUBLISHED — Russ Cataldo II of Knox has published a devotional book titled “Transparency of the Heart.” The 60-day devotional was inspired by Cataldo’s personal spiritual growth. He is a 1987 Keystone High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Marines as an aviation technician and is a Gulf…
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — Clarion Hospital earlier this week opened the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the area.
Pennies from Heaven, a local charity that helps working Clarion County families celebrate the Christmas season, is accepting donations at a number of Clarion businesses.
- From staff reports
Local churches are collecting shoeboxes full of gifts for children around the world for the annual Operation Christmas Child program.
Nov. 13, 1999
The following students from the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at St. Stephen Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
Cranberry Class of 1956
- From staff reports
Barrow Card Party — Ruth Ann Webster, Sonnie Clickett and Jane Hillard were winners at this week’s Barrow Card Party.
Nov. 12, 1999
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night including a presentation on astrophotography and how to digitally process images of the night sky with Gary Salisbury at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Dennis James will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science, and Industry, located at 270 Seneca St., Oil City.
The Venango Chamber Orchestra will hold its first concert in two years at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre. The concert is offered free to the public.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,655 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,010 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,078 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has eight confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in…
- From staff reports
The United Way of Venango County will hold two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week.
Franklin will hold its annual holiday Light-Up Night on Saturday, Nov. 20.
An additional $885 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $30,664.
Thomas Buck Eubanks, son of Hunter and Katie Bell Eubanks of Mauldin, South Carolina, and grandson of Buck and Shellie Bell of Franklin, and Thomas and Angie Eubanks of Inman, South Carolina, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday ma…
- From staff reports
The Small Business Jump Start program recently held a graduation ceremony in the Northwest Bank building in Franklin, during which seven aspiring entrepreneurs graduated.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
TIONESTA — Soon to be 81 year-old Mike Hresko has always been a volunteer. He volunteered for the U.S. Air Force, the Shriners and the American Legion. That makes it hard for him to understand where all the volunteers are today.
- From staff reports
Christmas Tree Lane, Cochranton’s annual community holiday celebration, will be held Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Cochranton fire hall.
Karma Coffee in Oil City is hosting a series of concerts from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings during the fall and winter months to raise money for restorations at the Lyric Theater.
PROMOTED — Stacey Ross has been promoted to assistant director of the United Way of the Titusville Region. She joined the agency in August 2019 and will take over as the executive director when Terri Ann Wig retires from that post in May. Ross completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in…
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Sarah Hughes of Emlenton has been awarded with the Pittsburgh Technical College Richard S. Caliguiri Award from the PTC School of Information Systems and Technology, given to the top students in a graduating class.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, third.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,135 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 4,171 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,400 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 26 COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
All In Campus Democracy Challenge recently presented the 2021 Best Action Plan Award to Clarion University during the State Voting Challenges Awards ceremony.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday allocated $250,000 in 2022 liquid fuels funds to various municipalities.
Keystone Class of 1961
Nov. 11, 1999
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Sugarcreek Borough’s tentative 2022 budget, which was approved last week by borough council, is now being advertised until next month’s vote for final passage.
- From staff reports
Robert Reed, the Pennsylvania Executive Deputy Attorney General for Special Initiatives, will be addressing the issue of trauma and substance use.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has remained nearly flat from the previous seven-day period.
- From staff reports
Dr. Thomas J. Miller of Ankle and Foot Associates of Clarion and Brookville has retired.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Write-in votes decided a few Venango County races in last week’s general election, according to unofficial results.
