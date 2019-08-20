United Way back to school haircut day

Chloe Tarleton, 4, of Franklin, gets her hair cut Monday by volunteer Jeanette Kooser of Designing Concepts hair salon. Kooser was one of more than 10 volunteers from area salons who helped Monday with the first United Way of Venango County back to school haircuts event at the Cranberry Mall. United Way director Will Price said the program was developed to help families get their children haircuts just before school starts. "It helps with their self-esteem and courage so they can hit the ground running when school starts," Price said. About 180 children from about 80 families received haircuts Monday. (By Richard Sayer)