The United Way’s holiday ham giveaway will take place today.
People may participate in the giveaway by arriving at the Rocky Grove fire hall between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. This will be a drive-through event with no pre-registration required.
Updated: April 9, 2022 @ 4:59 am
A little more than a year after a fire burned down the Log Cabin Restaurant, the popular Seneca business is back.
Franklin High School students are moving forward on their mural project as they print their design for the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in downtown Franklin.
April 10, 2000
Franklin and Oil City street crews have announced plans to sweep city streets next week in the following areas:
Franklin’s water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area next week.
Community Blood Bank will sponsor a blood drive Thursday at UPMC Northwest.
The Venango County Democratic Party, along with the Venango Clarion Chapter of the NWPA Area Labor Federation, will provide Easter dinners that will be delivered to area homes on Easter Sunday.
TURNING 102 — Millie Grandelis will celebrate her 102nd birthday Monday, April 18. Cards may be sent to her at 1116 Allegheny Ave., Oil City.
John and Connie Raybuck of Knox will mark their golden wedding anniversary today.
The following students at Christian Life Academy in Seneca were named to the honor roll for the third grading period:
April 8, 2000
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-weeks grading period:
Nearly 100 Sandycreek Elementary School students from kindergarten through sixth grade submitted 67 projects for judging at a school science fair on Thursday.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members approved the purchase of a used dump truck during the panel’s meeting Wednesday.
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Oil City Garden Club — The Oil City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library of First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Bissell Ave., Oil City.
RECOGNIZED — Tarasia “Tara” J. Maguire, an agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2022. Maguire has been a New York Life agent since 2009 and has been a financial professional for 33 years. This is the second time Maguire has e…
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Eugene Paul Aylesworth of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.)
April 7, 2000
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
The annual community Easter egg hunt in Salem Township, Clarion County, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Salem Community Complex beside the community building.
Fox Street Church of God will host an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16, at the church at 229 Fox St. in Franklin.
The Celebration Community Ringers Handbell Ensemble will present a spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 South Broad St., Grove City.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice announced a court-authorized operation, conducted in March, to disrupt a two-tiered global bot network of thousands of infected network hardware devices under the control of a threat actor known to security researchers as Sandworm.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will host an open house event from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.
Forest County commissioners gave updates on a few matters at their meeting Wednesday.
Several upcoming events are on tap at Oil Creek State Park.
The Venango Museum will start its 2022 concert series at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, with a performance by Rockin’ Robin at the museum at 270 Seneca St. in Oil City.
CLARION — Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson on Tuesday signed a proclamation declaring April as Native Plant Month in recognition of the importance of native plants for a healthy, thriving ecosystem.
The Venango Youth Choir will present the musical “Kid’s Praise: An Explosion of Happiness” at 1 p.m. Saturday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced legislation that would provide rural hospitals the ability to stay open and meet high demand due to COVID-19, according to a joint news release.
The Venango Museum is accepting reservations for its antique appraisal luncheon that will be held at noon Saturday, April 30, at the museum at 270 Seneca St. in Oil City.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February is down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Pennsylvania State Police, in collaboration with the Pennsylvania National Guard and American Legion, is seeking applicants for its annual youth camp.
Oil City Class of 1963
Sharon “Sherry” and Albert “Chip” Jordan of Seneca will celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday.
Nickleville Presbyterian Church will hold a fundraising dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the church social hall.
