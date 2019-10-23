United Way looks for Hometown Heroes

Tiffany Nolf, manager of All Seasons Temporaries in Franklin, has her likeness displayed in the window of the business as part of the United Way of Venango County's fundraising drive this year. The theme is Hometown Heroes, and Nolf is one of nine people to have the life-size window stickers displayed. The United Way has a social media contest running through the end of the month, and anyone who wants to enter can post a selfie with one of the window stickers to their Facebook page with the hashtag #uwvcsuperhero. The winner will receive a hometown hero themed basket. The United Way's campaign goal is $495,000, and about 33% of that total has been raised.(By Richard Sayer)