Saturday is PA 211 Day in Pennsylvania, and the United Way of Venango County will help observe how PA 211 continues to support the community by helping anyone who is trying to find health or human services for themselves, a friend or a loved one.
“The purpose of PA 211 is to make finding human services easy and convenient for individuals in need,” said Will Price, the executive director of the United Way of Venango County. “It is a one-stop shop connecting residents with the resources they require and often additional resources to help the underlying cause.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Pennsylvania will receive $25 million to expand access to electric vehicle charging as part of the national electric vehicle charging network.
HARRISBURG — Various fire and ambulance companies within the 63rd District will share nearly $350,000 in grant funding through the state’s annual Fire and Company/Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, state Rep. Donna Oberlander announced.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona requested answers regarding what they say is states’ failure to institute polices that protect students from educators who engage in sexual misconduct.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to express concerns about the threat to domestic production of grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES).
100TH BIRTHDAY — Sue Lee, a lifelong Franklin resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday. She is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and she would enjoy receiving cards at The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin, 16323.