United Way workshops designed to inspire student volunteerism

The United Way of Venango County has announced a series of free workshops designed to inspire middle school students interested in volunteer work.

The program, called Connect 2 Contribute, is an introduction to volunteering for students in grades six to eight.

Community News

$75M allocated to remove forever chemicals from water

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

About People

CHAMBER MEMBERS — Six new members have joined the board of directors for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at…