Jon and Amanda Burrows, of Oil City, took advantage of Tuesday's warm temperatures to hang more holiday decorations around their East Third Street home. Amanda said she remembers driving around to look at all the big Christmas displays when she was a kid and wants to provide that holiday spirit for others. She and her husband said they build a little more each year and also love to decorate for Halloween. (By Richard Sayer)
Ava Burrows, 11, hung out with her nerf-gun as she played with her little brother, Spencer, while their parents, Jon and Amanda, decorated their East Third Street home with holiday decorations Tuesday. (By Richard Sayer)
