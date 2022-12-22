UPMC Christmas tree babies

Aspen Armburger got a kick out of the tree costumes that newborns were wearing Wednesday at UPMC Northwest. The costumes were inspired by the classic Eat’n Park Christmas Star commercial. Aspen’s parents are Amanda and Adam Armburger.
Nurses at UPMC Northwest in Seneca dressed five newborns at the hospital as the tree from Eat’n Park’s classic Christmas Star commercial on Wednesday. Nurses pictured are (from left) Shelly Titang, Terrie Gwin, McKenna Cole, Haylee Horn, Sara Deal, Heidi Callen and Maddy Davis. The newborns are Mia Zacherl, Cannon Ochs, Marley Zabala, Aspen Armburger and Lily Smerkar.
Even though they’re very new to the world, newborn babies at UPMC Northwest spread some Christmas cheer Wednesday afternoon at the hospital as nurses dressed them as the tree from Eat’n Park’s classic Christmas Star commercial.
The famous commercial first aired in 1982, and the restaurant is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
HARRISBURG — State Sen. Scott Hutchinson of Oil City was recently honored with the “Guardian of Small Business” award by the National Federation of Independent Business, an organization that advocates for small and independent business operators.
DESIGNATION — Chad Ellis, an employee of the Rossbacher Insurance Group, has earned the designation of certified insurance counselor (CIC). Ellis successfully completed a comprehensive insurance education program to receive the CIC designation, which is considered one of the most prestigious…
CLARION — PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing structure carrying Route 322 over the Clarion River in Clarion and Paint Townships in Clarion County.
The Federal Communications Commission, as part of the development of new broadband maps, has requested that the public submit necessary challenges to pre-production draft maps, which are now available on the FCC website.
The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller.