UPMC Northwest Auxiliary has awarded $1,000 health career field scholarships to the following local students:
- Ryleigh Henry, daughter of Randall and Tara Henry, of Kennerdell. She is a graduate of Franklin Area High School and entering Slippery Rock University’s biology and physician assistant program.
- Blaine Snyder, whose parents are Doug and Pat Snyder, of Cooperstown. Snyder is a graduate of Oil City High School and entering Seton Hill’s physician assistant program.
- Lillie Heise, daughter of Michael and Martha Heise, of Oil City. She is a graduate of Oil City High School and entering the University of Pittsburgh’s nurse practitioner program.