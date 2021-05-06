UPMC Northwest has been awarded top quality marks from Leapfrog Group and has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021.
Leapfrog Group aims to improve healthcare quality and safety, and one of its main initiatives is a safety letter grade it assigns to more than 2,700 hospitals across the nation.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,186 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,161 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,133 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One…
PITTSBURGH - A free virtual town hall on protecting senior citizens from financial fraud and potential scams during the COVID-19 pandemic will be held beginning at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at http://www.sec.gov.