UPMC Northwest will offer a free stroke support group Tuesday.

The group — which offers education, support and resources for individuals and families who have been affected by a stroke — meets from 1 to 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.

Community News

GRADUATE — Dr. Kaylin Strauser-Curtis is one of five graduates of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s 2023 graduate medical education program. Strauser-Curtis, who studied at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, plans to stay at Penn Highlands to complete the sports medicine fellowship and wor…

Hazardous waste collection scheduled

  • From staff reports

Venango County will sponsor a collection of both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin (next to Venango Regional Airport).

Casey co-introduces legislation on fuel

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey co-introduced the Safeguarding Domestic Energy Production & Independence Act to help bring down rising compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), according to a Senate news release.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.