UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a Heart Healthy Health Fair from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the hospital in Seneca.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S.

1
0
0
0
0

Community News

About People

CHAMBER MEMBERS — Six new members have joined the board of directors for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at…