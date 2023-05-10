Health resources, screenings and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 25, at UPMC Northwest at 100 Fairfield Drive in Seneca.

The health fair will feature free screenings including blood pressure, cholesterol, stroke risk assessment and balance assessment.

0
0
0
0
0

ENGAGEMENT: Kriebel/Straffin
Community News

ENGAGEMENT: Kriebel/Straffin

Bridget and Gregory Kriebel of Clarion have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mackenzie Kriebel, to Bryce J. Straffin, both of Austintown, Ohio.

Community News

Forest ambulance service has new base of operation in Leeper

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News editor

LEEPER — When Shippenville Ambulance Service ceased operations at the end of January, Farmington Township supervisors faced a difficult decision when it came to choosing an emergency medical service provider, but the decision got much easier in recent days.

Community News

UPMC Northwest to host free health fair

  • From staff reports

Health resources, screenings and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 25, at UPMC Northwest at 100 Fairfield Drive in Seneca.

Junior Silver Cornet Band program offered
Community News

Junior Silver Cornet Band program offered

  • From staff reports

The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is offering its Junior Silver Cornet Band, a summer outreach program geared toward musicians in eighth grade and younger who have at least one year of instrumental or lessons experience.

Community News

Waste, electronics collection scheduled

  • From staff reports

Venango County will sponsor an upcoming event for both Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.

Tharan, Brosius outline courthouse upgrades
Community News

Tharan, Brosius outline courthouse upgrades

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The Clarion County Courthouse has had some renovation, but that work is only the tip of the iceberg. Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan and Wayne Brosius on Friday outlined their plans for future renovations. Commissioner Ed Heasley was unavailable.

Community News

Forest will hold living history event

  • From staff reports

WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free living history interpretive program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, in Allegheny National Forest at the Old Powerhouse Historic Site along Route 321, less than 1 mile south of the intersection with Route 59.

Community News

HUD invests more than $12M in Pennsylvania

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $12,081,840 in funding to the state to acquire, develop, create and protect affordable housing units, according to a joint news release from U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.

Community News

North Clarion wants to avoid financial cliff

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News editor

At first glance, the North Clarion School District budget for the 2023-24 academic year looks like it is in good shape, as the district is only projecting a $35,000 deficit. However, according to North Clarion Superintendent Steve Young, there is more than meets the eye.

Community News

Forest ATV trails to open

WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will open all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and off-highway motorcycle (OHM) trails at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 26, in the Allegheny National Forest for the summer riding season that runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.

About People
Community News

About People

AMBASSADOR — Aletta Marie Summers, a sophomore at East Forest High School, has qualified to return this summer to the Pennsylvania Wildlife Leadership Academy as an ambassador. She was nominated last year to participate in the academy, and she was awarded a $400 scholarship to attend the Pen…