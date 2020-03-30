HARRISBURG - State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has received approval for the state to operate a Disaster Household Distribution program, through The Emergency Food Assistance Program, to provide food supplies to Pennsylvanians affected by COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
"Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have applied for unemployment compensation after just two weeks of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. I'm incredibly grateful for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's acknowledgment of our need to feed Pennsylvania," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release.