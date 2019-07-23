The USDA Natural Resources Conservation, in conjunction with conservation districts in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties, will hold a local work group meeting Friday, Aug. 2, to receive input from the agricultural community and discuss the delivery of Farm Bill conservation programs for 2020.
The meeting is planned at noon at the Venango Conservation District office at 1793 Cherrytree Road, Franklin. Lunch will be provided.
Farmers and growers representing a variety of operations such as large commodity crops, small vegetable growers, various livestock operations, forestland owners, and representatives of agricultural and environmental organizations and agencies are expected to attend the meeting,
"Input from Local Work Group meetings helps ensure the delivery of these federal dollars has taken into consideration the needs of the agricultural community and how we deliver conservation program assistance," said Randy Snow, supervisory district conservationist for PA NRCS West Team 2.
the meeting is meant to gather input and help set priorities for USDA conservation programs.
The programs are designed to resolve environmental issues on the farm including top soil quality, fields susceptible to erosion, low plant residue, gullies, wash-outs, low forage, inadequate feed, unhealthy forests, manure management, degraded streams, and high tunnels to extend the growing season for vegetable growers, Snow said.
"These meetings have been conducted annually for some time; however, we have not quite realized the full potential of how useful a well-represented diverse LWG could be," Snow said.
Anyone may attend the meeting. Registration is mandatory and may be arranged by calling Snow at (814) 226-8160, Ext. 3.