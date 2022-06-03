Utica Presbyterian Church celebrates 150 years

Utica Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 150-year anniversary Saturday, beginning at noon at the church.

 Contributed photo

Utica Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 150-year anniversary at its current location on Saturday.

Events will start at noon with crafts, games and fellowship. There will be a special service at 2 p.m.

Valley Grove book giveaway
Valley Grove book giveaway

  • From staff reports

A number of families and students stopped by Valley Grove Elementary School Wednesday evening to pick up a bag that contains six to seven books to encourage students to read over their summer break.

Meadville Pike will close for two weeks

  • From staff reports

Meadville Pike in Franklin will be closed to traffic from its intersection with Route 322 in Franklin to Bell Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough while roadwork is done near the county’s Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex.

Quilt Guild show winners
Quilt Guild show winners

  • From staff reports

More than 200 people attended the recent Oil Valley Quilt Guilders show at the Seneca fire hall, where many quilts, wall hangings, small quilts, miniatures and unique items were displayed.

Clarion County observances
Clarion County observances

About 100 people turned out for Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemetery in Clarion on Monday. Co-hosted by Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 214, the ceremony included remarks by Ray McGunigle and musical selections by the Clarion Are…

25th regatta roars in
25th regatta roars in

More than 100 racers, with family and crew, came from various states and Canada for the 25th Two Mile Run Regatta, sponsored by the Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association.