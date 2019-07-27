PITTSBURGH - VA Pittsburgh's Million Veteran Program (MVP) research team will visit the Clarion County VA Outpatient Clinic, at 56 Clarion Plaza in Monroe Township, on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MVP, the world's largest database of health and genomic information, links genetic, clinical, lifestyle and military-exposure information to help researchers learn about the role of genes in health and disease.
"The initial DNA collection and survey takes about 20 minutes. It's completely voluntary and your information is coded for protection," said Beatrice Chakraborty, MVP coordinator at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.
The team also will visit the VA Butler Health Care Center, at 353 North Duffy Road in Butler, on Aug. 23 and Sept. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 866-441-6075 or go to www.research.va.gov/mvp.