According to the state, 2,483,631 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Monday, including 8,391 in Venango County, 9,708 in Clarion County and 1,788 in Forest County.
HARRISBURG - The state submitted for federal approval the Wolf Administration's plan to issue more than $1 billion in federally funded benefits to families of Pennsylvania children who have attended school remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who otherwise would have had access to free-…
Oil City
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is hosting a Hometown Proud Photo Contest that is running from March through May.
The Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club is marking International Women's Day on Monday with a fundraiser featuring rose plants.
FOXBURG - Allegheny-Clarion Valley student Brent Hetrick was chosen to represent the school district and the state by performing with the NAFME All-Eastern Symphonic Band.
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvanians can view ratings of the state's efforts in transportation safety, mobility, system preservation and accountability in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 2021 Transportation Performance Report.
March 3, 1999
TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh's Swanson School of Engineering has announced plans to relocate its Manufacturing Assistance Center's headquarters to Titusville by the end of spring.
CLARION - The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry announced its newest members are Eagle Nutrition, 532 Main St., Clarion, and Fair Winds Cabins Inc., 115 Riverside Drive, Cooksburg.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
Venango County is sponsoring a collection for both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 27 in the rear parking lot of the Cranberry Mall.
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
March 2, 1999
The 2021 fishing derby at Clear Creek State Park is scheduled May 1, but the derby is dependent on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PITTSBURGH - Stephen R. Kaufman, first assistant to former U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, has been named acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, effective Monday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Valley Grove
The following Clarion County Career Center students were selected as students of the first and second quarters by their instructors. Students were selected based on exceptional performance, hard work, strong desire to develop skills, and commitment demonstrated during class.
Donald and Gloria Klingensmith of Seneca will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Monday.
Blood drive is today
Seneca business owner seeks tax collector post
According to the state, 2,426,963 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Sunday, including 8,184 total in Venango County, 9,397 in Clarion County and 1,741 total in Forest County.
Cities large and small across the U.S. once relied on various methods to sound the alarm for fires.
HARRISBURG Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff announced Monday that when the House returns to session, he will refer an investigation of the Wolf administration's handling of nursing homes and other senior and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to the Ho…
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
HEATH TOWNSHIP - For 84 years, the volunteers at the Heath Sportsmen's Club fish hatchery have brought smiles to youngsters. That almost came to an end last winter when the facility was damaged during a windstorm.
About 50 people dove into freezing waters at Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the annual Two Mile Plunge.
The Oil Region Alliance is accepting nominations for its 2021 historic preservation awards.
Libertarian will seek Oakland supervisor post
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
March 1, 1999
Drug addiction seminar
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday it has donated $20 million to help a program aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines to poor countries around the world.
PITTSBURGH - Scott W. Brady, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, on Friday announced he has submitted his resignation, effective Sunday.
Achievements
Foy to seek re-election as Venango sheriff
Venango Technology Center will honor new inductees to its National Technical Honor Society at a virtual ceremony Monday.
A drive-up COVID-19 testing site will be held next week at the Marienville Area Civic Association (MACA) building.
