CLARION — The United Way of Clarion County announced availability of the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program (CEAP), which matches entrepreneurs with existing, free, local, small business consulting services and financial resources up to $2,000.
NEW MEMBERS — Four new members have joined the Clarion Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Black Bear Hemp Dispensary, 400 Main St., Clarion; Lewis Lumber & Milling Inc., 16289 Route 322, Clarion; The Forest Nook, 3121 Forest Road, Vowinckel; and The Wayside Restaurant, 1123 Old Fryburg R…
The Diocese of Erie has been notified that the first level of appeal that was presented for multiple parishioners of the former St. Stephen Parish in Oil City has been denied at the Signatura, the highest court at the Vatican.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,770 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 14,092 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,132 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Two of those patients are in the …
PUBLISHED — Russ Cataldo II of Knox has published a devotional book titled “Transparency of the Heart.” The 60-day devotional was inspired by Cataldo’s personal spiritual growth. He is a 1987 Keystone High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Marines as an aviation technician and is a Gulf…
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night including a presentation on astrophotography and how to digitally process images of the night sky with Gary Salisbury at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Thomas Buck Eubanks, son of Hunter and Katie Bell Eubanks of Mauldin, South Carolina, and grandson of Buck and Shellie Bell of Franklin, and Thomas and Angie Eubanks of Inman, South Carolina, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday ma…
TIONESTA — Soon to be 81 year-old Mike Hresko has always been a volunteer. He volunteered for the U.S. Air Force, the Shriners and the American Legion. That makes it hard for him to understand where all the volunteers are today.