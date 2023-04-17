The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
April 17, 2001
- From staff reports
Several West Forest High School students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program won awards in the STAR Event competition at the Pennsylvania FCCLA State Leadership Conference.
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
Penn Highlands recently announced leadership and management changes at WRC Senior Services facilities.
While many people could be found enjoying a sunny Saturday trout fishing or hiking and biking the trails, volunteers gathered to help with spring cleaning at Oil Creek State Park.
Venango GOP to hold Lincoln dinner ThursdayThe Venango County Republican Committee will hold its annual “In the Spirit of Lincoln” dinner Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
Keyboardist Denny Geib will perform from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
The early bird discounts for the Oil Creek 5 & 13 stacked trail races that will be held in Titusville in May will continue until April 23.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Franklin water department and fire department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day next week.
April 16, 2001
Electralloy
HONOR ROLL — Lily Homan, a junior at North Clarion High School, was named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period at North Clarion. Her name was omitted from the list that was submitted to the newspaper and published Thursday.
Nineteen students were recently inducted into the Clarion County Career Center National Technical Honor Society during a ceremony at the Keystone High School auditorium.
Clarion County will hold a recycling day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.
Street sweeping schedules next week in Oil City and Franklin have been announced.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Thursday was a day of celebration and commemoration at the new Clarion County 911 Center.
Oil City Class of 1963
Venango, Clarion Democrats to hold joint spring mixer
Clarion County Garden Club
A new nail and tanning salon in downtown Oil City will host an open house Tuesday.
Friends of Drake Well Inc. and the Titusville Area Trails Association have announced the return of the Oil Creek 5 & 13 stacked trail races on Saturday, May 20.
April 14, 2001
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Some Elk Township residents in Clarion County are facing a taxing problem.
The Oil Valley Quilters Guild will hold its 16th annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department hall.
A celebration of the completion of a segment of the East Branch Trail will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Hydetown fire hall.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The Samuel Justus Trail system in Venango County entertains more than 100,000 users annually, and early indications are that the number of visitors will exceed that number this year.
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
The following students at Saint Stephen School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
An open house will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at the Clarion County Sorce building near Shippenville in conjunction with National Safety Telecommunicators Week.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
After a long winter, a warm and bird-chirping shot of spring has made its way into the region this week.
Clarion Free Library will celebrate National Library Week from April 23 to 29 with a series of events.
Penn State Extension will conduct its ServSafe food manager course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 24 at Trinity Point Church of God at 180 West Trinity Drive in Clarion.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
As Christians celebrate the Easter season of renewal, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin has begun a renewal and remodel of the floor of the church nave to improve accessibility to all.
