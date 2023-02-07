The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
Dean’s List
Franklin Gardeners
Feb. 7, 2001
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Mary Firster of Oil City. The article was submitted by her loved ones.)
- From staff reports
-
The Good Hope/Zion Lutheran Ministry will serve its annual free pancake meal along with coffee and orange juice on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the fellowship hall at Good Hope Lutheran Church.
ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Samantha Cuprinka, Wyatt Albert and Sage Lutz, 8th grade; Cheyann Briggs, Eva Droddy and Hayden Armagost, 10th grade; Grace Barlett, 11th grade; and Ian Runyan, 12th grade.
- From staff reports
-
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will hold its monthly membership meeting at 10 a.m. Monday at the History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
- From staff reports
-
The Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host Bunco games at the library on Friday, Feb. 17.
Oil City Class of 1975
Feb. 6, 2001
Jim Speth, who is currently the president of Sugarcreek Borough Council, has announced he is a candidate for Venango County commissioner.
The Oil City Main Street Program spearheads many events and ongoing projects across town.
The annual Polar Plunge into Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park was held in very cold conditions Saturday as it was about 18 degrees in the air with a water temperature of 32.
Monday, Feb. 6
- From staff reports
-
Luke Pentz of Emlenton, a drummer, was the first-place winner in the Celebration of Talent competition Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
One of the Clarion County Jail’s two transport vehicles is no longer serviceable.
A free firearms law class will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn in Franklin.
Feb. 5, 2001
Mark S. Kingston of Tionesta, the chairman of the Forest County commissioners, has announced he is running for re-election.
President’s list
Clarion GOP sets petitions event Feb. 23
- From staff reports
-
Rehearsals will begin Feb. 13 for the Venango Youth Choir, which is a free community choir available for all students in grades 3 through 8.
- From staff reports
-
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is accepting nominations for the 2023 Young Professional of the Year.
- From staff reports
-
Orders and payments for the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days in Venango County are due by Tuesday, Feb. 21.
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT is seeking public input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its online survey at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety.
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Dana Holmes of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.)
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
Feb. 3, 2001
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold its next music night Friday, Feb. 10.
Feb. 2, 2001
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Christian Singles
- From staff reports
-
The Keystone Fly Fishers of Franklin, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International, will offer an intermediate fly tying class starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Emerging Technology Center at 191 Howard St. in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
Venango Region Catholic School is offering two scholarships through an essay contest for students who may be interested in attending St. Stephen Elementary School or Venango Catholic High School.
