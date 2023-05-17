Valley Grove School District is looking at a possible tax increase for the 2023-24 school year, which would mark the second consecutive year for a hike.
During the school board’s work session meeting Monday, Business Administrator Jon Stewart said the proposed budget contains a tax increase equal to the Act 1 Index of 6% established by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Valedictorian Zoe Heckathorn, of Franklin, was one of 11 members of the Thiel College Class of 2023 who received valedictorian honors during the college’s commencement May 7 in the William A. Memorial Passavant Center.
The Franklin Area School District’s dual enrollment program will run at no cost to students for the 2023-2024 school year thanks to a recently-awarded grant, district director of curriculum and instruction Christina Cohlhepp told the Franklin school board at its work session Monday.
ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Kline Tolbart, Cami Colwell and Aliviya Stiglitz, grade 7; Alexandra Zacherl, Hayden Smith and Reagan Best, grade 8; Ava Snyder, grade 10; Madison Fox, Eva Droddy, Elijah Rausch and Caden De…
Registration is due Monday for a Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
The Oil City VFW Auxiliary will hold a poppy drive today, beginning at 4 p.m., on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge with a group of veterans who wave flags in support of U.S. troops every Friday.