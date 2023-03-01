Valley Grove School District administrators and school board members honored two district employees at the board’s meeting Monday.

Geoffrey Sanner was recognized for his work to develop the new drivers education program at Rocky Grove High School.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Cranberry School Board considers bond issue

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry School Board members on Monday considered approval of a resolution to increase the district’s non-electoral debt through the issuance and sale of a $10.4 million general obligation bond.

Community News

Getting it right

Mary Ellen Karns of Franklin was married to Donald Karns before he passed away in 2013. Her parents were John and Anna Petersen, and her daughter’s name is Linda.

Community News

Getting it right

Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. this Monday, Feb. 27.