The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation of one-room and two-room schoolhouses of the past at their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the History Center at the corner of Broad and Lafayette Streets in New Bethlehem.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region for the second consecutive week reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
APPOINTED — Dr. Stephanie Fiely, who has served in many administrative roles at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville for more than 20 years, has been appointed executive director of Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Fiely served as the hub’s assistant executive director sin…
CLARION —Representatives from the Clarion community and Penn Highlands Healthcare participated in a ribbon-cutting at the Clarion Community Medical Building on Wednesday. The new center is located on Holiday Inn Road, Route 68.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a 5% toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8.
JOINS TEAM — Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Charley Gates MD, will join the team at Titusville Area Hospital. Dr. Gates received his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Gates worked in New York before returning to his home st…
National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, was observed at various locations locally in Franklin, Clarion and Oil City on Tuesday evening.
The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments are eligible to households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 78, Brookville, to Exit 70, Strattanville, because of road work starting Monday.
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced one member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF 1) Urban Search & Rescue has deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after flooding that devastated parts of that state, with more rain on the way.