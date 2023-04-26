Valley Grove School District employees Curt Bindas (second from left) and Elaine Osborne (fourth from left) received Lauretta Woodson awards at Monday’s Valley Grove School Board meeting. They are pictured with (from left) Rocky Grove High School principal Kelly Hart, Diana Fesenmyer with the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, district special education supervisor Amber Nolan-Johnston and school board president Brandon Winger.
Two Valley Grove School District staff members received the Lauretta Woodson awards during Monday’s Valley Grove School Board meeting.
Diana Fesenmyer of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees presented the awards to Rocky Grove High School athletic director and science teacher Curt Bindas and Valley Grove Elementary School paraprofessional Elaine Osborne.
A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.
The Venango County housing rehabilitation program is seeking more local general contractors to include in its growing pool to conduct whole-home rehabilitation projects on privately-owned homes throughout the county.
Oil City artist Rachel Stine, owner of textile and fiber art business Querida Designs, has been accepted into Chicago’s annual One of A Kind Show in the “Emerging Artist” category, ARTS Oil City announced this week.