Valley Grove Elementary School first-grader Max Bloom and his dog, Rocky, both lean out of their car's window after Max received a literacy bag at the school. Volunteers went to the vehicles and asked for the children's names and school year to prep the book handouts. (By Dillon Provenza)
Melissa Wolfgong, the federal programs coordinator at Valley Grove, talks to sixth grader Grace Streczywilk and her mother, Heather Streczywilk, who picked up some books at the elementary school. (By Dillon Provenza)
Valley Grove Elementary School first-grader Max Bloom and his dog, Rocky, both lean out of their car's window after Max received a literacy bag at the school. Volunteers went to the vehicles and asked for the children's names and school year to prep the book handouts. (By Dillon Provenza)
Melissa Wolfgong, the federal programs coordinator at Valley Grove, talks to sixth grader Grace Streczywilk and her mother, Heather Streczywilk, who picked up some books at the elementary school. (By Dillon Provenza)
William Hasson, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who turned over a 48-acre parcel of land to Oil City in 1895 that would become Hasson Park, began his working career as the general manager of the iron furnace works at the mouth of Oil Creek.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,510 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,428 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,177 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.