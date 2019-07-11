The Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County has teamed up with the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association to hold a Horses for Healing camp for youths ages 9 to 17.
The program will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the VARHA riding stables, 150 Wagner Drive, Franklin.
Those who plan to ride horses should wear sturdy-toed shoes such as tennis shoes or boots, and long pants.
The program is meant to be a therapeutic and fun experience in which campers learn to grow through their losses.
The day will be filled with activities such as an instructional workshop/riding with the VARHA horses and staff, cool down activities and small group discussions.
Cost to attend is $10, which includes a light breakfast, lunch, snacks, crafts and horse riding. Checks can be made payable to Venango VNA Foundation.
Financial assistance is available upon request through the foundation, which sponsors the annual camp.
More information is available by calling 432-6555.