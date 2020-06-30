VC graduation rainbow

Judith Frost, a faculty member at Venango Catholic High School, snapped this photo of a rainbow after last Thursday's commencement ceremony for the 10 graduates in the VC Class of 2020. The rainbow was symbolic to those connected with the school as they recalled how 20-plus students planned to register to attend VC when they were eighth graders in 2016 and would have made up the Class of 2020. But after VC nearly closed at the end of the 2016 school year, concerns that the school may not remain open through 2020 led to all but nine of those students going elsewhere. Chenoa Rudder transferred in to VC as a sophomore and brought the class total to 10. "Hence, those 10 VC graduates who stayed walked out after the ceremony to a lovely rainbow over the school....Heartwarming," Frost said. Graduate Kaitlyn Beichner decorated her cap with a Philippians Bible verse. (Contributed photo)