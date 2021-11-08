Venango Archaeology Chapter

The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin.

Chuck Williams will present a program titled, “The Venango Path: History, Archaeology, and Environment.”

Library Memorials

Items were placed in the Oil City Library in memory of Margot Johnston, Robert Keil, Grace Lenar, Mary Ann Wilkinson and Dora Ziegler.

YMCA offers 'Everyone Swims' program
YMCA offers 'Everyone Swims' program

  • From staff reports

Youths from the Clarion Area School District are learning an important life skill, thanks to area donors who have contributed to the Michael A. Constantino Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund and the United Way of Clarion County.

Health system virus tests

Butler Health system reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,320 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 13,741 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,945 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 12 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in th…

Clarion County unofficial election results

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — With no contested races at the county level, the results of the 2021 general election weren’t in question on Tuesday as about 9,051 Clarion County residents went to the polls.

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — Meetings of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion were held Oct. 18 with 11 members weighing in and Oct. 25 with 12 members weighing in.

Kelly among House members seeking NIH transparency

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Virginia Republican, along with other members of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, led more than 50 House colleagues in calling for transparency and accountability into the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Health system virus report

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 16,138 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,578 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,892 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital reported it has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (10 conf…