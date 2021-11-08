The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin.
Chuck Williams will present a program titled, “The Venango Path: History, Archaeology, and Environment.”
Nov. 8, 1999
CLARION — For most of the year, Delp’s Hunting Grounds in Clarion County is quiet. For three days last week, the sound of shotguns rolled over the pastures.
An additional $2,620 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $26,779.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Items were placed in the Oil City Library in memory of Margot Johnston, Robert Keil, Grace Lenar, Mary Ann Wilkinson and Dora Ziegler.
Nov. 6, 1999
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nationally about one-third of pregnant women have been vaccinated.
The City of Franklin street department will pick up leaves with its vacuum machines next week in the following areas:
Franklin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1835 will offer a free lunch to local veterans on Thursday, which is Veterans Day.
North Clarion School District will hold its annual Veterans Day assembly at 1 p.m. Thursday in the high school gymnasium and at Veterans Memorial Park located between the high school and elementary buildings.
The League of Women Voters of Clarion County will hold a Zoom meeting Tuesday that will provide an overview of data protection laws, election security, consumer protection and cyber hygiene.
An additional $2,540 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $24,159.
Oil City High School announced Friday it is postponing the presentation of its musical “The Addams Family.”
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Gloria Rose Carrier of New Bethlehem. The article was submitted by her family.
Meadville Theatre presents ‘Rope’
A former Franklin resident is serving the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) as area coordinator for the Mid-Atlantic Region for the District of Columbia and Virginia.
Are you looking for something fun to do this fall?
Youths from the Clarion Area School District are learning an important life skill, thanks to area donors who have contributed to the Michael A. Constantino Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund and the United Way of Clarion County.
Nov. 5, 1999
Butler Health system reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,320 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 13,741 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,945 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 12 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in th…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson released statements on the Biden administration’s emergency temporary standard requiring private employers to either mandate their employees be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, mandate their employees undergo wee…
Jim and Maribeth Bajorek of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Principal’s list
The annual Pajama Project coordinated by Christ Episcopal Church of Oil City is celebrating its 10th season this year.
A family of five was displaced after their Cooperstown home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.
UPMC Northwest will host a virtual better breathing clinic at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, along with members of the Congressional Caucus Diabetes Caucus, introduced the Expanding Access to Diabetes Self-Management Training Act.
CLARION — State Rep. Donna Oberlander, along with the state police’s Office of Community Engagement, will hold a town-hall meeting on human trafficking at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Trinity Point Church of God.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved paying for three poles for broadband to be erected using part of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds.
The Oil Region Library Association plans to continue its Hidden Heritage series into next year and is asking for some help from the public.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has remained, for the most part, flat.
CLARION — With no contested races at the county level, the results of the 2021 general election weren’t in question on Tuesday as about 9,051 Clarion County residents went to the polls.
Nov. 4, 1999
Clarion TOPS — Meetings of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion were held Oct. 18 with 11 members weighing in and Oct. 25 with 12 members weighing in.
Nov. 3, 1999
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Virginia Republican, along with other members of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, led more than 50 House colleagues in calling for transparency and accountability into the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Marcella F. Seitz of Lucinda will mark her 100th birthday Friday.
Venango Christian High School Class of 1971 held their 50th class reunion Saturday, Aug. 7 at the home of Jim and Kathy Andres McBride Hoover.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 16,138 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,578 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,892 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital reported it has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (10 conf…
