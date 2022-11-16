The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the first-quarter grading period:
The following students were named to the honor roll for the first-quarter grading period at St. Stephen Elementary School:
HARRISBURG (AP) — Kim Ward, the GOP’s majority leader of Pennsylvania’s state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber’s highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday.
Nov. 16, 2000
MONACA (AP) — Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in Beaver County fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell plc said.
- From staff reports
-
The wait for the Franklin community Christmas tree will be over today with its scheduled arrival to the Venango County Courthouse.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign is winding down and has now raised $23,215.33.
Nov. 15, 2000
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Clarion TOPS
Oil City Class of 1963
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT’s Northwest region has opened the voting for the 11 plows decorated by Venango, Forest, Mercer and Warren County high school students as part of the “Paint the Plow” program.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School Board members dealt with a few matters of routine business during their meeting Monday.
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is again above the western Pennsylvania average, which rose to $4.05, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
- From staff reports
-
Dates for upcoming food distributions at the Cranberry Area Food Pantry have been changed to Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.
Nov. 14, 2000
Former area resident Nicky Lee Neely and his fiancée, Abigail Martin, have announced their engagement and forthcoming wedding.
Earl and Dorothy Krepp of Franklin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wine Walk is returning to downtown Franklin from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council has opted to again advertise its intention to adopt amendments to its zoning ordinance.
Oil City Class of 1958
- From staff reports
-
Pianist David Allen Wehr will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts in Foxburg to perform an all-Chopin program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Nov. 13, 2000
- From staff reports
-
The pajama collection project is up and running for the 11th year at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.
Cranberry High School held its annual Veterans Day program on Thursday.
Students at the Clarion County Career Center observed national Cancer Awareness Month and held the center’s Coins for a Cure fundraising campaign in October.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
New owners are taking over Lively Lane Kennels on Route 322 in Cranberry.
- From staff reports
-
Sunday, Nov. 27, is designated nationally as Artists Sunday, a day to support local artists, creators and performers.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The reassessment effort in Clarion County is continuing while the good weather lasts.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County workers were still busy Tuesday with election-related tasks, including a 2% audit and counting the provisional ballots.
Nov. 11, 2000
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
A Florida-based company emerged as top bidder for the Cranberry Mall, and there is interest among “nationally known names” to lease space, according to a representative of a Texas-based realty company that represents the mall’s former owners.
- From staff reports
-
A family friendly 5K Foxburg Turkey Trot will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on the Foxburg bike trail at 40 Main St., Foxburg.
- From staff reports
-
The Karma Concert Series, featuring local bands and musicians, starts back up tonight with a concert by Touch of Grey.
- From staff reports
-
Historical music revivalist Dennis James will return to the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry for a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
